Canada releases a Canada-shaped coin

(CNN) Step aside America, Canada just reinvented the coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint decided to break the mold -- literally -- and design a coin in the shape of Canada in honor of Canada Day.

Erica Maga, product manager at the Royal Canadian Mint, told CNN this was a first for the Mint. The engineering and research and development teams worked together to create the innovative shape before the design was selected. The Mint reached out to artist Alisha Giroux, who had previously designed a Canadian map with a different animal for each providence.

"I remembered that a few years ago, we had a meeting with Ms. Giroux where she had brought in a print of her map of Canada design," Maga said. "I knew at once it would be just perfect."

Giroux told CNN she had designed the Canadian map years ago just for fun so having her design on a coin was surreal.

Read More