Toddler dies after falling into restaurant's grease trap

(CNN) A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a restaurant grease trap Monday morning in Rochester, New York, police said.

Rochester Police Department Investigator Francis Camp said they believe the boy fell through a plastic lid that gave way and into the grease trap embedded in the ground outside a Tim Hortons restaurant.

The grease trap was covered with a green plastic lid -- much like a manhole cover -- that helped it blend into the surrounding grass, he said.

"The lid was on there, it looks like the child ran across it and it popped open and he fell into the trap," he said.

The grease trap is 2-and-a-half feet in diameter, according to police.

