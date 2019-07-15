A Texas woman was living with her dead mother for three years

(CNN) A 47-year-old Texas woman has been arrested after authorities discovered she and her daughter had been living in a house with her mother's corpse, police said.

After finding skeletal remains in the residence, investigators believe Delissa Navonne Crayton's 71-year-old mother fell in 2016, hit her head and died a few days later while lying on the floor.

According to police, the fall was non-life threatening, but Crayton did not provide adequate assistance to her mother.

"From 2016 until July 7, 2019, approximately 3 years, Delissa Crayton resided in the residence with her daughter who was at the time under the age of 15," the Seguin Police Department said.

The remains were located in one room of the home, while Crayton and her daughter lived in the second bedroom, police said. Investigators said they're awaiting final confirmation to identify the remains.

