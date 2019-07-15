(CNN) Search and rescue crews continued Monday to search Inyo National Forest for a Southern California woman and her dog who were reported missing.

Sheryl Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach, disappeared Friday near the Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area after taking the family dog for a bathroom break while her husband moved their Jeep, according to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office . Powell told authorities he searched for his wife for about an hour and then call for help at approximately 2 p.m. local time, the sheriff's office said.

Assembling before the search begins at Grandview Campground.

Powell, who is 5'3", 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, is described as an experienced hiker, according to the Sherriff's Office. She may be wearing a purple top. The small 5-pound black/white dog has a red leash.

Once contacted, Inyo Search and Rescue and Inyo Sheriff immediately began to look for Powell using aerial equipment with thermal detection abilities that had been provided by California Highway Patrol -Inland Division Air Operations.

The Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area.

"This is an active search and rescue and simultaneous open investigation. Investigators believe that Mr. Powell was not involved in Mrs. Powell's disappearance," Carma Roper, a spokeswoman for the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, told CNN on Monday.

