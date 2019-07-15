The remains of a Native American woman who went missing in October have been found

(CNN) The remains of a Native American woman from Washington who went missing in 2018 have been found, according to a statement from the Yakima County Coroner's Office.

Rosenda Strong, 32, was last seen leaving the Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, in October.

Her remains were found in a freezer in the Toppenish area on July 4 and positively identified by the Yakima County Coroner's Office using dental records, the coroner's office statement said.

Strong's death has been classified as a homicide but her cause of death is still under investigation, the coroner's office said.

The disappearance

