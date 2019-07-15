(CNN) Over the weekend, President Donald Trump attacked a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen by sarcastically suggesting that " they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

To 'go back where you came from' is a slur that's been used against people of color in America -- and elsewhere -- for decades.

CNN asked to share their experiences. Here are 8 of those stories, sent in via Twitter and WhatsApp, in their unedited forms:

Sauleh Siddiqui, 35

Washington DC resident

I'm a professor of Civil Engineering and Applied Mathematics and Statistics at Johns Hopkins University and live in Washington DC. I grew up in Pakistan, and came to the US because of college. I am now a naturalized citizen. Last year, I was on a research trip to Berlin with some American colleagues.

I was talking to my European colleagues about how the food and coffee in Europe is so much better than the United States. One of my American colleagues got a bit annoyed at this, and interrupted me and said that I can go back to my country if I don't like America and that no one forces me to live in the US. I was already a US citizen by then. In college, a professor of international relations once asked me in class where I was from. Once I told him, he said that I should go back to Pakistan once I am done studying so I can fix my country. He said it was a global problem that people like me didn't go back to fix their own countries

Daniela Perez, 21

Miami resident

I'm a Colombian, naturalized American citizen and I'm a Journalism and Political Science Major at the University of Miami.

I live in Miami which is generally diverse. However, because of my progressive and left leaning ideas, I've often been told to go back to where I came from and when I was in high school an anonymous twitter said "Daniela Perez is the reason we need to build a wall" despite being in a "diverse" city and being an American citizen. I've even been told this by other Latinx people who were born here because they've garnered the language of white radicalism because it gives them a sense of comfort for some reason.

Being told to go back to my country reminds you of how confused you feel about your pertinence in either country. Despite being an "American", you surely don't feel like it and as I've grown older, I feel confused about my belonging. Because I'm not either and when I felt more American, I was rejected from it. And as someone who tends to be emotional, I feel for my family who made the effort to come here for a better future just to realize that it's not as great. And that we won't belong like they told us we would.

I'm passionate about American politics but I'm terrified about being belittled for my background. Especially by the President of the United States

Priscilla A. Gonzalez, 34

Texas

I have been told to go back to Mexico. Well, this has happened to me throughout my entire life. I am 34 years old. I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley. I now reside in Corpus Christi, Texas. The last time was in February of this year. I was at a stoplight driving to Louisiana to see my brother. Apparently, a lady was upset because I cut her off (this was not intentional) and yelled at me when we met at the stoplight "Go back to Mexico and called me a Libtard." I was with my father at the time. I do believe that this woman was upset because I have Beto and Eric Holguin bumper stickers on my car. She had MAGA 2020 stickers.

When I was younger, I did not fully understand, so my reaction was just confused. When I was with my dad, my immediate response was anger, and when my dad noticed I was about to say something back, he told me: "There are some bad and ignorant people in the world, you don't have to respond to them. Be a better person."

Jasmine Gaitano, 32

Lives in Japan

Trump's tweet was a mixture of anger, frustration, and resentment because the leader of our country (and my husband's commander-in-chief) is single handedly turning back the clock on America's sociocultural progress and emboldening his base to perpetuate their tribalistic and xenophobic behaviors and it frightens me because this road will take us to an even darker place.

I was born in the Philippines but immigrated to the United States when I was 4 and got my citizenship in the 3rd grade. We settled in Plano, TX when I was in Kindergarten. So it was tough growing up as a minority in a predominately white and affluent suburb. My husband and I are currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and we'll be here until 2021. I'm a teacher and have been teaching almost a year. I got "Go back to China" regularly. One instance where I actually broke down crying was during summer school. This boy was upset that I wasn't allowing or accepting his advances and he basically told me to go back to China. I laughed a bit bc I was somewhat used to it and said I wasn't Chinese. He replied with, "Well all of you look the same and have slanted eyes." I was 13 or 14 at the time.

Nida Allam, 25,

Durham, North Carolina, resident

I was born in Canada my parents are Indian and Pakistani and I am a Muslim woman who wears the headscarf. I'm elected to the North Carolina Democratic Party. I constantly receive messages being told to go back to "the desert" or "olly akbar land" (their attempt at saying allahuakbar). When I was first elected to be an officer of the party a white supremacist wrote an entire article about how I'm corrupting the US.

I live in Durham, NC. When I get messages I genuinely feel concerned not for my safety per se but how as a nation we have failed. Because this type of hatred isn't something you're born with its taught, and it's taught through a lack of information. These people may just be behind a keyboard right now but I fear in this political climate they will feel emboldened to act on their hatred and hurt innocent people.

I also feel the urge myself to become more politically active and to work for a must just and accepting society.