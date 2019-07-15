Firefighters throw a surprise party for a boy whose house burned down on his birthday

(CNN) Erick Hill was supposed to spend his 6th birthday celebrating at a cookout with family and friends. Instead, tragedy struck as a fire ripped through his Buffalo home.

While everyone got out safely, Erick's family lost almost everything, including all of his birthday presents.

Erick's mother, Jamia Jones, was out buying balloons and decorations for the party when her cousin called alerting her to the fire. By the time she returned, the flames had gutted their home.

Knowing that Erick spent his birthday watching his house burn down, the local firefighters decided to make sure he had some happy memories of turning 6. They wasted little time throwing him the celebration that the fire took away.

Songs and gifts

Read More