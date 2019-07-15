California orders Chevron to 'take all measures' to halt massive spill of oil-water mixture

(CNN) About 800,000 gallons of an oil-water mixture has spilled in the last two months at a Chevron operation in the Cymric Oil Field in California's Kern County Canyon.

Of the mixture, about 30% is oil, Chevron says, meaning nearly 240,000 gallons of crude have spilled out onto the earth.

On Friday, California's Department of Conservation ordered Chevron to immediately "take all measures" to the stop the flow and "prevent any new surface expressions" near the well site.

Don Drysdale, a spokesman for California's Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, told CNN that officials had a slightly different preliminary estimate of the oil spill than Chevron did. The agency is working with Chevron to collect data and zero in on exactly how much had reached the surface, he said.

California says Chevron allowed "surface expressions" of oil to occur May 10, June 8 and June 23. The state is saying that "remedial work" is necessary to "prevent damage to life, health, property, and natural resources."

