Legendary boxer Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker dies after he's hit by a vehicle

(CNN) Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, considered one of the greatest lightweight boxers of all time, died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle in Virginia, police said.

He was 55 years old.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. ET about a incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Virginia Beach police said in a news release

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was later identified as Whitaker.

The driver remained on site with police, the release said, and the investigation remains active.

