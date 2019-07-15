A man killed his girlfriend and then shared photos of her dead body on a gaming platform, police say

(CNN) A recent high school graduate -- who cultivated an online following, particularly among gamers, by posting selfies -- was killed over the weekend

The suspect then shared graphic photos of her dead body online, the Utica Police Department said.

Bianca Devins grew her following across several apps where she shared photos and details about her life.

The calls

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to several 911 calls in Utica, New York, about a suicidal man who claimed to have killed a woman, the department said.

Read More