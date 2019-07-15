(CNN) A giant jellyfish the size of a human has stunned a diver off the south-western coast of England.

The incredible creature -- a barrel jellyfish -- was spotted near Falmouth by broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly, who described the encounter as "breathtaking."

"What an unforgettable experience," she added. "I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!"

"It was the best thing I've ever done," she said in a video of the meeting.

Daly, who was exploring the waters as part of her campaign "Wild Ocean Week," added the jellyfish was a big as she is.

Read More