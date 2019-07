Rome (CNN) Italian police have seized "an arsenal of military weapons" and Nazi paraphernalia from three men, one a former political candidate for an extreme right party.

Fabio Del Bergiolo, who ran for the Italian Senate in 2001 as a candidate for the Forza Nuova party , Swiss citizen Alessandro Monti and Fabio Bernardi were arrested on Monday in connection with the arms stockpile.

Monti, 42, and Bernardi, 51, were arrested for allegedly possessing and trying to selling a French-made Matra air-to-air missile, while Bergiolo, 60, was arrested for allegedly acting as an intermediary to sell weapons, a Turin police statement said.

The stockpile was discovered by police who were investigating Italians "with extremist ideology" who had fought alongside Russian-backed separatist forces in Donbass , eastern Ukraine, last July, according to the police statement.

The investigation relied on the help of an arms expert who contacted the suspects about purchasing the Matra missile on behalf of a third party, police said.

