Walmart is hosting a mega sale this week only -- here are our favorite items to shop right now

I don't know about you, but nothing brightens up a summer day quite like a massive sale.

This week only, Walmart is hosting an epic sale, with deals (on top of their already low prices!) in every category, from electronics and video games to fashion and home items.

The awesome sale will take place July 14 until July 17, and Walmart will be releasing thousands of special buys and rollbacks all week long. Did we mention that orders over $35 will be eligible for free two-day shipping or free NextDay delivery? Now that's a deal.

To help you navigate this awesome sale, we rounded up some products we think you will love!

HP Laptop ($429, originally $599.00; walmart.com)

Enjoy over 12 hours of battery life with this awesome HP laptop.

Dyson Multifloor Vacuum ($154, originally $199; walmart.com)

This vacuum loved by thousands of reviewers will clean your floors, curtains, bedding and more!

Dell Laptop 15.6" ($899, originally $999; walmart.com)

This laptop by Dell offers stunning visuals, rapid processing, and 16 GB of memory for all your gaming needs.

iHome 7" x 9" Bluetooth Vanity Mirror ($79.99, originally $179.99; walmart.com)

This vanity mirror provides natural looking light so you can perfect your beauty routine. Plus, it can music via bluetooth from your mobile device and is compatible with Siri and Google voice control.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker ($49.96, originally $59; walmart.com)

Feel like a zombie until you drink coffee? With this compact Keurig, it only takes a minute to brew the perfect cup of joe.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette ($60, originally $102; walmart.com)

This feminine fragrance features notes of berries, jasmine, vanilla, and musk.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Blender ($59, originally $79; walmart.com)

With 4.5 stars and over 8,000 reviews, it's safe to say this high powered blender is a customer favorite.

VIZIO 55" Smart TV ($349.99, originally $478; walmart.com)

Feel like you have transported into your favorite TV shows and movies with 4K Ultra HD clarity.

Black and White Colorblock Backpack ($13.60, originally $34; walmart.com)

A stylish backpack to take you anywhere and everywhere.

Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch ($18, originally $39.99; walmart.com)

Get your groove on with the ultimate dance game featuring 40 top hits.