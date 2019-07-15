Here are the best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day is known for its sales on just about anything and everything, and it's one of the best times of the year to score a brand new television on Amazon. From TCL to Samsung and even Sony, all the big names are chopping prices and offering wild bundles on some epic panels.

And yes, that even includes 4K TVs that offer vibrant colors, clear blacks and definitive contrast. They have smart interfaces built in, so you can access all your favorite shows or stream your movies. Many of these also bundle soundbars and home theater systems into the mix.

So let's dive into the best TV deals of Prime Day 2019.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV with a TCL Alto 7 2.0 Channel Sound Bar ($399.99, originally $499.98; amazon.com)

Not only do you get a 55-inch 4K Ultra HDR Television, but you also get a 36-inch sound bar included at an insane price. Normally you're looking at $499.98, but for Prime Day you can score it for just $399.99 with Prime shipping.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition ($99.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

This basic 32-inch 720p HD TV packs in FireOS and gives you access to all your favorite streaming services. And you can control it with Alexa.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV with Echo Plus ($907.98, originally $1,047.98; amazon.com)

This bundle pairs a vibrant 55-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV with an Echo Plus. And yes, you guessed it -- you can use Alexa to control the smart TV!

Sony 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($379.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

With 4K X-Reality Pro, Sony puts its twist on a 4K picture by aiming to be the most realistic out there. Plus it will upscale non-4K content to make it look as good as possible.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition ($279.99, originally $379.99; amazon.com)

Dolby Vision is in this Fire TV Edition -- yes, you read that right. Rounding out this $279.99 4K panel is FireOS built in.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition ($249.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

This 50-inch 4K TV features 3 HDMI ports and allows you to control your smart home with Alexa in Fire OS.

TCL 32-inch 720p Roku Smart TV ($99.99, originally $139.76; amazon.com)

TCL's 32-inch TV features Roku inside for easy access to streaming services.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.