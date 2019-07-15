The best clothing and shoes Prime Day has to offer

Ah, Prime Day! The closest we get to Christmas in July.

This massive, two-day sale on Amazon is jam-packed with unbelievable deals. We've written about the best beauty products you can shop and the DNA kits we think you'll love. We've compiled all the Echo family savings, and are continuing to bring you lightning deals as they come and go. Now, we want to help you navigate all the awesome fashion deals you can shop right now.

Amazon might not be the first retailer you think of when refreshing your wardrobe. But the site offers incredible, essential pieces from some of your favorite brands. We've rounded up the best clothing and shoes that Prime Day has to offer -- and they won't break the bank.

Best clothing to shop

Women's:

Amazon Essentials Chino Short ($12.55, originally $18; amazon.com)

Solid Button Front Cardigan (starting at $9.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

Sampeel Basic V Neck T-shirt (starting at $12.99, originally starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Men's:

Calvin Klein Cotton Trunks (starting at $16.79, originally starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Short ($10.85, originally $15.50; amazon.com)

18 Palms Relaxed-Fit Shirt (starting at $19.54, originally starting at $40; amazon.com)

Best shoes to shop

Women's:

Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoe (starting at $35, originally starting at $70; amazon.com)

Yilan Breathable Sport Shoe (starting at $13.99, originally starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Jenn Ardor Canvas Shoes ($20.79, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Men's:

Under Armour Running Shoe (starting at $49.95, originally $69; amazon.com)

Bruno Marc Oxfords (starting at $18.99, originally starting at $28.99; amazon.com)

Adidas Swift Runners ($49.14, originally $72.91; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.