The best hair care, skin care, and makeup products on sale for Prime Day

Prime Day gets a lot of attention for its incredible deals on electronic devices, but did you know you can also save big on beauty products?

Not just any beauty products, either. These are some of the highest rated beauty products Amazon has to offer, many of which I have personally tested (and even use on a regular basis!).

We rounded up some of our favorite beauty products on sale for Prime Day right now.

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Hair Mask ($11.39, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

There's a reason this hair mask has 4.3 stars and almost 5,000 reviews. It repairs damaged hair and leaves it soft and silky. It's a personal favorite of mine; this mask transformed my hair back to its healthy state after a disastrous bleaching incident.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment ($19.60, originally $28; amazon.com)

Not to be confused with a hair mask, this repair treatment is used before shampooing. Olaplex says its patented technology repairs broken bonds in the structure of individual hairs to strengthen hair from within.

St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse ($29.40, originally $42; amazon.com)

Skip the harsh rays of the sun this summer. This cult-favorite tanning mousse will leave you glowing without the harmful UV rays. For a perfectly smooth, nonstreaky application, a Microfiber Applicator Mitt ($8.96, originally $12.99; amazon.com) is the way to go.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer ($36.71, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This isn't the first time we have gushed about this incredible hair dryer. In fact, I can't tame my unruly hair without it. In one step, it dries and styles your hair, leaving it looking like you just left the salon.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo ($10.50, originally $14; amazon.com)

This facial spray has been all over Instagram, and for good reason. It's the perfect pick-me-up you can take anywhere.

Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body ($13.30, originally $19; amazon.com)

UV protection is the most important part of any skin care routine. This sunscreen by Supergoop! is water-resistant, making it the perfect addition to your beach bag.

B Uniq Purple Shampoo ($24.95, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

If you're constantly battling brassy tones in your blond, white or gray hair, then you need a purple shampoo in your arsenal. This one by B Uniq is vegan and cruelty-free.

Glo Skin Pressed Powder Foundation ($35, originally $50; amazon.com)

This foundation protects skin while providing buildable, sheer coverage.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.