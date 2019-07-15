Score big savings on the Nintendo Switch, games and accessories for Prime Day

The popular and top-selling Nintendo Switch Console, games and even accessories are on sale on Amazon for Prime Day! Let's take a look at the best deals.

For the console itself, you won't find a huge discount, but there are some bonuses being offered. Either the classic black Switch or the variant with red and blue JoyCons (the Switch controllers) is bundled with a $35 Nintendo eShop code for free.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con with $35 Nintendo eShop Code ($299.99, originally $333.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con with $35 Nintendo eShop Code ($299.99, originally $334; amazon.com)

Additionally, while Joy-Con controllers normally cost a pretty penny at $79.99, Amazon has them on sale for just $59.99. And these are required for many multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8.

If you're looking for a new game, Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! is on sale for $29.99, reduced from $59.99. And this is the digital edition, so you can download it immediately. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch is also on sale for $19.99, reduced from $39.99.

And last but not least, the Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle is on sale for just $129.99, down from $169.98. This handheld console bundle includes a white-and-orange-themed Nintendo 2DS XL with a digital code for Super Mario 3D Land and Mario Kart 7.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.