Prime Day isn't the only way to save. Here's your guide to other sales going on right now

No doubt your feed is already flooded with Prime Day deals, but, did you know Amazon isn't the only retailer with a massive sale going on right now?

Tons of our favorite stores are offering amazing deals and discounts. From Walmart to Target to eBay, we've rounded up the best of the other sales currently going on. And as more deals go live, we'll continue to update this article so you don't miss a thing.

Here are some of the best sales to shop right now:

Cost Plus World Market: The more you buy, the more you save. Use code BMSMDEAL for 15% off $100+, 20% off $200+. and 25% off $300+. Additionally, save up to 60% on clearance items.

Target: On Monday and Tuesday, enjoy Target's Deal Days. Save big on thousands of deals including apparel, home goods and kitchen appliances.

Old Navy: On Monday, take 50% off the entire site.

EBay: Since July 8, eBay has been promoting its Hot Deals for Hot Days, which will run all the way through July 22. On Monday, eBay kicks off its Crash Sale, with deals on electronics, home, fashion, sporting goods and more.

Wayfair: The ultimate outdoor sale is here until July 25! Take up to 65% off on porch seating and rugs, 60% off front door decor, 55% off outdoor lighting, and more.

Walmart: Now through Wednesday, save big on smart home devices during Walmart's Google Week. Score great prices on the Google Home Mini, Google Nest Hub, Acer Chromebook and more.

Overstock: Overstock's Mega Markdown Sale features 10,000 products that have never been on sale before. Plus, enjoy free shipping and an extra 20% off select products.

Brooklinen: Monday only, take 20% off everything.

Dermstore: On Tuesday, save up to 25% on over 250 top brands.

Moosejaw: Take up to 40% off top brands like The North Face, Columbia, and Osprey.

Macy's: Black Friday in July! Free shipping on all orders, plus big savings on clothing, home, beauty and shoes.

Kohl's: Save up to 80% on clearance items.

JCPenney: Use code 27GOSHOP at checkout and save 20% off orders less than $100. Spend more than $100? Then take 25% off your purchase. Plus, enjoy up to 70% off clearance items.

PacSun: Save up to 50% on markdowns.



Casper: Through Wednesday, use code SIZZLE at checkout for 15% off your order when you buy a Casper or Wave Mattress.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 75% off deals for every room in your home.

Chico's: Save an extra 60% on already reduced dresses.

DSW: Use code YAYSUMMER at checkout for 20% off everything.

Best Buy: For just 48 hours, you can shop Best Buy's flash sale through Tuesday. Save up to $700 on select MacBook models, up to $200 on select iPad models, and up to $150 on select iPhone models.

Bonobos: Take 30% off everything with code FITSALE.

Fossil: Take up to 50% off sale styles.

Indochino: Buy any two suits for just $599 with code BUNDLES.

Leesa: Enjoy 15% off the entire site, including up to $285 off the Hybrid Matress.

JCrew: This epic savings event has low prices starting at just $4.50!

The Container Store: Take up to 30% off customer favorites and 20% off shoe boxes. Plus, text COLLEGELIFE to 22822 for 20% off your purchases from July 18 to August 18.

Banana Republic: Take 40% off your purchase, plus an extra 10% off sale styles.

T.J.Maxx: T.J.Maxx is hosting its summer clearance event, with awesome products starting under $10.

Aerie: All leggings are buy one, get one free, now through Wednesday.

Eddie Bauer: Use code ADVENTURE at checkout for 50% off styles for women and men.

Nike: Take an extra 30% off select styles with code BEST30.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Take $20 off your order of $100 now through Wednesday.

Lucky Brand: Save up to 60% on all sale styles.

Ulta: Save up to 50% on primers and hair care thanks to Ulta's lowest prices of the season sale.