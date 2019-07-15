Get an Echo Show 5 for just $49.99 for Prime Day

We loved the Echo Show 5 when we reviewed it, and recommended it as our go-to smart speaker. Now, just 21 days later, for Prime Day, you can score an Echo Show 5 for only $49.99 -- $40 off the $89.99 list price.

For that price, you're getting a tiny Echo smart speaker with a screen that delivers. It keeps the triangular profile of the larger Echo Show and the cloth outer shell as seen on the Echo Dot and core Echo.

It has a 5.5-inch HD display where you can play games, watch content and even browse the web. The front-facing camera has a physical shutter across it that covers the camera and physically turns it off for the ultimate take on privacy.

And even though it's tiny, the speaker packs a punch, especially if you place it up against a wall where it will have a sweet echo effect.

At $49.99, an Echo Show 5 is a no-brainer purchase if you're in the market for a smart speaker. But if you want something a little cheaper, the Echo Dot is on sale for just $22, reduced from $49.99, for Prime Day as well.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.