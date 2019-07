Some of the best deals available during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 are "Lightning Deals," which are available only for a limited time. Below, we've compiled a list of our favorite Lighting Deals this year, which we'll be updating live throughout the 48-Hour Prime Day event as deals come and go, so check back often. Also visit our Prime Day A-Z deal guide for all of our other Prime Day picks.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.