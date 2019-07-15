Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here! Add these 100+ deals and discounts to your shopping cart now
Mon July 15, 2019
Amazon Prime Day is here. For two full days, Monday and Tuesday, the online retailer is offering massive savings across a ton of departments, from tech and home to fashion and sporting goods. The markdowns are comparable to Black Friday, or maybe even better. There's no better time to stock up on household basics or splurge on that new smart home product you've been eyeing.
Online shoppers around the world have already started stocking their shopping carts, so we'll keep this brief and let you get to the shopping. You'll have to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the Prime Day discounts, so be sure to sign up for one if you haven't already. The site and product selection can be overwhelming, which is why we've created this handy list of over 100 products to help you get started. We've included some of the biggest and most exciting deals, along with some products we'll definitely be adding to our own carts this Prime Day. Finally, be sure to keep an eye on the Amazon site throughout the day as products and deals get updated. So what are you waiting for? There's shopping to get done!
Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Media Player ($14.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
Looking to upgrade your TV? This compact Fire TV Stick plugs right into the HDMI port and gives you lots of streaming services built in.
Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($22, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
The third-generation Echo Dot keeps the pint-sized design but spruces it up with a soft outer shell and better speakers.