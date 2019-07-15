(CNN) At least 65 people have died and dozens are missing after torrential monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides across Nepal and parts of South Asia.

More than 1,446 have been rescued from across Nepal, with a further 30 people identified as missing, the Nepal Police said Monday morning. Search and rescue efforts have been stepped up, with multiple federal agencies and the Nepalese Army mobilized.

A Nepalese man wades through a flooded street in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 12, 2019.

Images on social media of the worst-hit areas, including the mountainous Kathmandu Valley and the lowland Terai region on the southern border next to India, show roads and cars submerged in muddy water. Some residents appear trapped in their homes, sheltering on rooftops as floodwater washes past their doorsteps. Those who do attempt escape carry bundles of belongings on their heads as they wade through chest-deep water.

Meanwhile, rescue teams work to evacuate residents, pushing inflatable dinghies through flooded streets and helping children and the elderly to safer areas.

A Nepalese soldier moves an elderly man to a safer area in Kathmandu on July 12, 2019.

The monsoon rains began on Thursday, inundating low-lying towns and villages, and displacing more than 11,000 households, with tens of thousands evacuated after major rivers swelled to dangerous levels, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read More