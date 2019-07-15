Breaking News

By Trisha Ahmed and Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 3:02 PM ET, Mon July 15, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump used racist language on Sunday to attack progressive Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren't natural-born American citizens. CNN's Chris Cillizza shared his take.
-- Then, Trump defended the racist attacks.
-- Barry made landfall as a hurricane on Saturday. Despite widespread flooding, Louisiana was spared the brunt of Barry's wrath. Here's why.
    -- Major ICE raids didn't materialize over the weekend, according to immigrant rights advocates.
    -- The Trump administration announced a plan to dramatically limit asylum claims of people entering the US by land through Mexico.
    -- Legendary boxer and Olympic gold medalist Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker died at 55. He was struck by a vehicle in Virginia.
    -- To celebrate Prime Day, Amazon workers...went on strike.
      -- Feds warned UFO enthusiasts against storming Area 51. They weren't lighthearted about the situation.
      -- And Monica Lewinsky shared the worst career advice she's received.