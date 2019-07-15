(CNN) Abel Wabella is no stranger to the dangers of pursuing digital activism in Ethiopia.

In 2014 he was charged under a controversial anti-terrorism law, which has been described as providing the state with "unnecessarily far-reaching powers" by Amnesty International.

Wabella spent over a year in jail because of his role as co-founder of Zone9, a blogging collective that highlighted human rights abuses, corruption and political repression in the country.

It wasn't until 2018, during a period of mass reform and resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, that the final charges were dropped against the group's members.

"When Abiy Ahmed came to power, he released journalists, re-branding the country as one with a bright future," Wabella said.