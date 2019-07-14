The $198 million Powerball jackpot has a winner in Tennessee

(CNN) If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Tennessee, you might want to check your numbers.

A single lottery ticket bought in Hendersonville, Tennessee, matched all six numbers of Powerball's $198 million jackpot, the Tennessee Lottery said.

The winning numbers in the Saturday night drawing were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball 21.

This is the seventh time a player in the state has won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

They advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket, store it in a secure location, consult with a financial adviser and call the Lottery's Nashville headquarters before claiming the prize.

