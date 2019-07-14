Yes, Djokovic just celebrated his Wimbledon win by eating a handful of grass. Here's why

(CNN) After a grueling Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic savored his win over Roger Federer with a celebratory snack: some grass from the court.

Per his unorthodox tradition, the Serbian player bent down, plucked a few blades of grass from Centre Court and proceeded to munch.

He was probably hungry after the long match, which was just 3 minutes short of 5 hours.

Djokovic's unusual victory snack stems all the way back to when he won his first Wimbledon title in 2011.

The No. 1-ranked player said he always dreamed of winning Wimbledon. When he finally accomplished that goal, he wanted to commemorate it by doing something a little out there.

