Charles Levin, Hollywood actor, found dead

(CNN) Authorities in Oregon believe they have found the remains of Charles Levin, an actor who appeared in television series like "Seinfeld" and "LA Law." He was 70 years old, according to IMDb.

Levin was in the process of moving when he went missing last week, CNN affiliate KTVL reported. Levin's son in Los Angeles notified authorities of his disappearance last Monday.

Authorities searched for Levin for the past week, police in Grants Pass, located about 200 miles south of Salem, said Sunday

On Friday, an emergency cell phone ping led authorities to search a remote area northeast of Selma, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said. But there was no sign of Levin.

A resident found Levin's car on Saturday on a remote, almost impassible road. The disabled vehicle was off the roadway, police said.

