New Mexico construction worker hailed as hero after catching a baby and toddler from a burning building

(CNN) Mason Fierro is being hailed as a hero after catching a two-month-old baby girl and toddler from an apartment window during a fire in northeastern Albuquerque Friday.

The construction worker told CNN affiliate KOAT-TV he and others were putting a roof on the building next door when the flames began.

A man was screaming from a window on the second story of the apartment complex with the baby and toddler hanging out of the window, Fierro told KOAT. The rest of the construction crew were bringing ladders over when Fierro told the man to drop his children.

"He dropped her. I caught her. Then they bring out another little boy, two or three years old, then we caught him as well," Fierro said.

Lt. Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Fire Rescue, told CNN the fire sent three people to the hospital. The two children were taken to the hospital by family and one person was taken by ambulance for smoke inhalation. All are in stable condition, Ruiz said.

