Man charged for killing pregnant mother and her baby in London

London (CNN) London police charged a man Sunday with the murder of a pregnant woman who was stabbed to death in June, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Sunday.

Police said a 25-year-old man, named Aaron McKenzie, was charged Sunday with killing both Fauvrelle and her son, and with possession of an offensive weapon.

Fauvrelle was approximately eight months pregnant when she was attacked in her bedroom at Thornton Heath, south London, while the rest of her family was at home, Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency reported.

Police and forensic officers at the scene where Fauvrelle was attacked.

Police previously arrested two other men on suspicion of murder, but a 37-year-old man was released with no further action and a 29-year-old was released on bail.

