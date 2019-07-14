Lewis Hamilton wins record sixth British Grand Prix

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton claimed a thrilling victory at Silverstone on Sunday to win a record-breaking sixth British Grand Prix.

It looked as though teammate Valtteri Bottas would spoil the party for the 141,000 visiting fans, but a timely safety car intervention gifted Hamilton first place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed an impressive third place after an intense, wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen throughout the race.

Victory moves Hamilton 39 points clear of Bottas at the top of the driver standings after also securing the bonus point for fastest lap.

After failing to capitalize on two of his previous three pole positions this season, Bottas revealed in Saturday's press conference that his start was the part of his race he had been working on most in recent weeks.

