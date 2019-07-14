Lewis Hamilton wins record sixth British Grand Prix

It looked as though teammate Valtteri Bottas would spoil the party for the 141,000 visiting fans, but a timely safety car intervention gifted Hamilton first place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed an impressive third place after an intense, wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen throughout the race.

Victory moves Hamilton 39 points clear of Bottas at the top of the driver standings after also securing the bonus point for fastest lap.

But Sebastian Vettel's bid to stop Hamilton from winning a sixth world title is sinking without a trace after yet another error earned him a 10 second penalty for a crash with Verstappen.

It will take something truly special from one of the other drivers to stop Hamilton from claiming another title. The Brit has been utterly dominant in recent years, winning 53% of all races over the past six seasons.

Every other driver combined in that period has won 47%.

Battle with Bottas

After failing to capitalize on two of his previous three pole positions this season, Bottas revealed in Saturday's press conference that his start was the part of his race he had been working on most in recent weeks.

All those hours of practice were called upon in the opening three corners, as the Finn fought off an aggressive attack from Hamilton, who was desperate for that sixth victory at Silverstone.

More than 141,000 fans were at Silverstone to watch Hamilton make history.

But Bottas barely had time to breathe before Hamilton was all over him again and this he did go past him, though only very briefly before being forced back into second.

Once the battle for first place had cooled down, the real action was back in the battle for third.

Personal feud

Lap after lap, corner after corner, Verstappen and Leclerc were driving wheel to wheel as the Dutchman looked to get past the Ferrari into the final podium place.

The two 21-year-olds -- rivals throughout their childhood karting careers -- were putting on a masterclass in attacking and defending, with Leclerc narrowly getting the better of his opponent.

Neither was giving away an inch and that extended into the pit lane. Both came in for a tire change and exited at the same time, almost touching coming out of the pits and continued to battle out on the track, with Leclerc continuing to narrowly squeeze out his rival.

But this fight felt personal following the pair's battle in Austria two weeks ago. Verstappen came out on top then, aggressively muscling Leclerc out of the lead with just one lap remaining.

A timely safety care ensured Valtteri Bottas didn't spoil the party.

The post-race inquiry took more than three hours before it was eventually decided Verstappen had done nothing wrong and was awarded the win.

Bad luck, Bottas

However, on lap 20 Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi would unwittingly become a protagonist in this action-packed British Grand Prix.

The Italian locked up his rear and dumped the car into the gravel, forcing the safety car into action for the next three laps.

Hamilton took the chance to pit with the rest of the field held up behind the safety car and came out to lead his home grand prix for the first time.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Bottas who had pitted only two laps earlier and, despite driving a faultless race, would once again fail to convert pole into victory.