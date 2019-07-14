Save $200 on all Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ models for Prime Day

Story highlights The S10e, S10 and S10+ all have rave reviews from Underscored

Score $200 off all models of the S10e, S10 and S10+ for Prime Day.

Prime Day might not officially kick off until tomorrow, July 15, but Samsung fans take notice: Right now, you can score $200 off all models of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ as part of Amazon's summer shopping event.

Samsung Galaxy S10e (starting at $549.99, originally $749.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (starting at $699.99, originally $899.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (starting at $799.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

We highly recommend this deal. Two hundred dollars is a significant savings, and when the S10e, S10 and S10+ launched in the Spring, Underscored gave them rave reviews. All three phones impressed us with their speed and some of the best displays we've ever seen on a smartphone. It really felt like Samsung went the extra mile and worked hard to improve the software experience with the processors inside.

So let's talk about this deal. You can score a Galaxy S10e with 128GB of storage in Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue or Prism White for just $549. That's $200 off the original price of $749. All those colors with 256GB of internal storage are just $649.99, down from $849.

The Galaxy S10 in Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue or Prism White with 128GB of storage is $699.99 from $899.99. While the S10 with 512GB of internal storage is $200 off at $849.99 from $1,149.99. An equally impressive deal.

If you want the larger screen, the Galaxy S10+ is also getting the discount. The S10+ with 128GB of storage in Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue or Prism White is just $799.99, down from $999.99. Those looking for an S10+ with 512GB or 1TB of storage can choose from Ceramic Black or Ceramic White. These two models also upgrade the RAM, so you can expect an even faster experience. The 512GB is down to $949.99 from $1,249, and the 1TB is $1,299.99 from $1,599.99.

Whether you opt for a Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ you'll score a factory unlocked device. That means it will run on the four big networks in the United States and is both a GSM and CDMA enabled device.

So if you've been wanting a new Samsung Galaxy, this is a great chance to pick one up. And honestly, this might be one of the best sales we'll see during this Prime Day 2019 event.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.