Save big on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell 2 for Prime Day

Ring, the Amazon-owned smart home company, is offering discounts on its smart home doorbells this Prime Day.

The flagship Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a wired device, so you don't have to deal with charging a battery, and is able to integrate with a chime you might already have installed in your home. It has a 1080p HD wide-angle camera on the front so you can clearly see and speak with visitors. And with motion alerts, your smart doorbell can intelligently notify you of anyone lurking near your doorway.

Two other options, the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell 2, are powered by a rechargeable battery or via a wired installation. This gives you a lot more flexibility, and the chance to have the doorbell grow with you. The basic Video Doorbell features a 720pHD camera, while the Video Doorbell 2 has a sharper 1080p HD lens.

And with any of these models, you can integrate the Ring with Alexa. This way you can get an alert on your Echo if someone is at the door. Even better -- if you have an Echo spot, Echo Show 5 or Echo Show you can get a live view of whoever's outside.

Here are all the deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($169, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell + Free Echo Dot ($69.99 , originally $149.98; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Free Echo Dot ($199, originally $248.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.