Save on Fire Tablets and Fire TV streaming devices for Prime Day

Fire OS doesn't just power one piece of hardware. It powers two -- Amazon's Fire TV family and the Fire Tablet line.

On the streaming side, Fire OS allows you to access thousands of streaming services while harnessing the power of Alexa all from one device. Those looking for a dongle-like device will be quite happy with either the Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick 4K. Both of these come bundled with a super simple voice remote that has Alexa built-in. They also have a power adapter on one end, and an HDMI port that plugs into the TV on the other.

And if you're in the market for a new TV, the Fire TV Edition models from Insignia and Toshiba basically build a Fire TV right into the television. Many of the models are 4K, and you're essentially getting more bang for your buck.

When it comes to tablets, the Fire OS is a custom user interface on top of Android. You can download apps through the Amazon site, and most of the big names are in the store. And of course, all of these tablets have Alexa built-in. While you're getting a lot for the value, don't necessarily expect these to compete with an iPad Pro. These tablets are geared towards light productivity uses and plenty of streaming.

