Score a Kindle for under $60 with Prime shipping

If you've been looking to join the e-reader revolution, now might be the best time. For Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering significant savings on their impressive All-new Kindle ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com).

The device features a 6-inch glare-free screen with nice bezels that make it easy to hold, even with one hand. And since the screen comes out to 167 pixels per inch, everything you read looks crisp and sharp. If you want to read at night, there are four built-in LEDs that illuminate the screen. Amazon estimates the battery will last for weeks on one charge, and with 4GB of internal storage you're able to store thousands of books.

Here's the deal on the All-new Kindle in your choice of black or white.

And if you've had your eye on a different Kindle device, no need to worry. Amazon is offering significant markdowns on two other models, the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. Both options feature a battery life that lasts weeks, a waterproof design and adjustable light settings perfect for any beach reading you might be planning on this summer. The Kindle Paperwhite is super thin and light, and features a glare-free display that makes it feel like you're not reading off a screen. The Kindle Oasis features a larger 7" screen in addition to an adaptive front light, a more ergonomic design and more.

If you're a new Kindle owner, make sure to sign up for your free trial of Kindle Unlimited, a monthly membership that gives you access to a massive library of books, audiobooks and magazines. Normally the membership is $9.99 a month, but you can save almost $30 by trying out the service for three months before committing.

