Score a Kindle for under $60 with Prime shipping

If you've been looking to join the e-reader revolution, now might be the best time. For Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering significant savings on their impressive All-new Kindle ($TK, originally $89.99; amazon.com).

The device features a 6-inch glare-free screen with nice bezels that make it easy to hold, even with one hand. And since the screen comes out to 167 pixels per inch, everything you read looks crisp and sharp. If you want to read at night, there are four built-in LEDs that illuminate the screen. Amazon estimates the battery will last for weeks on one charge, and with 4GB of internal storage you're able to store thousands of books.

Here's the deal on the All-new Kindle in your choice of black or white.

All-new Kindle ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

