(CNN) When the French government dares to turn its back on the people, the people set the streets of Paris on fire.

Indeed, it appears to be a long-running tradition in French history. The country's past is splattered with the blood and sacrifice of protesters who have continued a legacy of public dissent and demonstration. This culture of protest dates back to the days of the Revolution, and the storming of the Bastille was the start of it all.

Bastille Day, which falls on the 14th of July, celebrates the populist seizure of power from tyrannical rule. It's also a reminder to the modern-day regime that the French citizens who invested them with power have the ability to remove them, too.

Here's the rundown on Bastille Day's history, and the resistance it continues to inspire long after.

First, what was the storming of the Bastille?

