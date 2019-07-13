Manhattan power outages are crippling subway service and causing traffic problems

(CNN) Tens of thousands of people were without power in Manhattan on Saturday evening, ConEdison said.

Of the 38,000 customers without power in New York, most of them were in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility company said.

The outage was having a widespread effect, with the New York subway system also experiencing power outages in its stations, the agency managing the trains said.

"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.



Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

The outages were affecting "multiple lines," the MTA said. It told one Twitter user there were extensive delays on many lines.

