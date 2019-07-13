New York subway stations in Manhattan hit by power outages

(CNN) The New York subway system was experiencing power outages in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side on Saturday evening, the agency managing the trains said.

"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.



Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

The outages were effecting "multiple lines," the MTA said. It told one Twitter user there were extensive delays on many lines.

ConEdison, on its coverage map, reported more than 27,000 customers in Manhattan without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.