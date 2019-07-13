New York subway stations in Manhattan hit by power outages

(CNN)The New York subway system was experiencing power outages in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side on Saturday evening, the agency managing the trains said.
"We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.
The outages were effecting "multiple lines," the MTA said. It told one Twitter user there were extensive delays on many lines.
ConEdison, on its coverage map, reported more than 27,000 customers in Manhattan without power.
