Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of an African American history museum, is found dead in the trunk of a car

(CNN) A beloved activist and founder of an African-American museum in Baton Rouge was found dead in the trunk of a car, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported.

The body of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was located Friday but it wasn't immediately clear what led officers to the car. The cause of her death is still unknown, police told the station.

The vehicle was about 3 miles from her home, CNN affiliate WAFB reported.

Roberts-Joseph was a renowned advocate in the Baton Rouge area. She founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001, where she had been hosting the city's Juneteenth celebration for years.

"Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community," the police department said in a statement . "Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.

Read More