This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.

Maryville, Tennessee (CNN) Kaitlin Hurley shook her head in quiet disbelief as the defense attorney made one last attempt to save her rapist from a lengthy sentence.

"Bull----" she mouthed silently as the lawyer questioned the extent of her injuries, despite a doctor's finding that she had suffered severe physical trauma from the encounter on May 23, 2015.

A j