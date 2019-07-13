Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon

(CNN) History was made at Wimbledon on Saturday but if you were rooting for Serena Williams, it wasn't what you hoped for.

Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win Wimbledon when she stunned the American 6-2 6-2 in what had to be one of the finest performances in a final in the tournament's recent history.

"She really played out of her mind," Williams told the crowd.

Petra Kvitova's 6-3 6-0 victory over Eugenie Bouchard in 2014 sprung to mind.

Halep needed one more minute than the Czech, 56, to see off the 37-year-old Williams, who fell in a third straight grand slam final for the first time in her career.

