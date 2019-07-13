Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon

(CNN) Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win Wimbledon when she beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 on Saturday.

It was a stunning display from the world No. 7, who made three unforced errors -- the entire match -- as she counter-punched to perfection. She sunk to her knees when Williams sent a forehand into the net after 56 minutes.

Williams, meanwhile, will once again have to wait for a 24th major, one that will tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time lead.

Sitting in the Royal Box were Williams' good friend, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.