Duchesses Meghan and Catherine set to attend Wimbledon final

London (CNN) Duchesses Meghan and Catherine are expected to attend Wimbledon on Saturday to watch Serena Williams chase her 24th grand slam title in the women's singles final against Simona Halep .

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will watch the clash from the Royal Box, Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency reported.

US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding.

However, her Wimbledon appearance wasn't without incident, PA reported, after royal protection officers asked spectators to refrain from taking photos of the Duchess of Sussex because she was attending in a "private" capacity.

Catherine and Meghan pictured together at Wimbledon in 2018.

Meghan and Catherine were spotted together earlier this week, where the Duchess of Sussex took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match -- in one of his first outings since birth.