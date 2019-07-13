Valtteri Bottas denies Lewis Hamilton pole at home race by six milliseconds

Silverstone, UK (CNN) Valtteri Bottas denied Lewis Hamilton pole position at his home British Grand Prix by the tiniest of margins, crossing the line just 0.006 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate.

Hamilton is searching for a record-breaking sixth win at Silverstone but a wobble on his last lap in the shootout for pole saw him fall agonizingly short of the Finn's time.

Charles Leclerc impressed for Ferrari to claim third with his teammate Sebastian Vettel languishing back in sixth.

"It feels very good," Bottas said after qualifying. "It reminds me why you do it, for these kinds of feelings. It's been pretty close all weekend and today with Lewis, I'm just really, really happy to get a good lap and get pole."

A disappointed groan went up from the partizan home crowd when the deficit of six milliseconds flashed up on the big screen.

Read More