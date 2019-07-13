Emily Hartridge, popular YouTube personality, dies at 35

(CNN) YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died Friday, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the post read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

The London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that a woman in her 30s was involved in a crash between an electric scooter and a truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the woman. According to The Guardian , Hartdridge, 35, was the victim in the crash. The Guardian also said the crash was Britain's "first fatal collision involving an e-scooter."

Hartridge began posting seven years ago, according to her YouTube page, and often posted videos in listicle form, most often titled "10 Reasons Why ..." where topics ranged from sex, relationships, love, gender and life.

But she also posted about her personal life, like her freezing her eggs, her sexuality and mental health -- one video was titled "Medication Sent Me Insane."

