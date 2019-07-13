Emily Hartridge, popular YouTube personality, dies at 35

(CNN) YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died Friday, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the post read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

The London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that a woman in her 30s was involved in a crash between an electric scooter and a truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the woman. According to The Guardian , Hartdridge, 35, was the victim in the crash. The Guardian also said the crash was Britain's "first fatal collision involving an e-scooter."

Hartridge was described by "Celebs Trend Now '' as a forerunner to social media influencers. In 2010, she began her YouTube show "10 Reasons Why...," where she interviewed celebrities, including Eddie Redmayne, on a host of topics that ranged from sex to relationships.

She also posted about issues of life, including mental health. One of her video's was titled "Medication Sent Me Insane. In other episodes she discussed the reasons why she was freezing her eggs.

