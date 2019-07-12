A Dutch runner breaks the 23-year-old record for the women's mile

(CNN) The women's world record in the mile run, which has stood for 23 years, finally fell on Friday.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan broke the record Friday night at the Monaco Diamond League with a time of 4:12.33.

Hassan took the lead with 600 meters remaining in the race and did not look back. The next closest runner was Great Britain's Laura Weightman, with a time of 4:17.60.

Russia's Svetlana Masterkova set the world record in 1996 with 4:12.56.

"I knew I could run fast but the first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn't thinking it would be a world record," Hassan said in a statement from the International Association of Athletics Federations. "When I crossed the line I was so surprised.

