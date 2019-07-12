Astronomers make the first observations of a 'moon-forming' disk around a distant planet

Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's impression of a circumplanetary disk around PDS 70 c, a gas giant exoplanet in a star system 370 light-years away.
This artist's illustration shows two gas giant exoplanets orbiting the young star PDS 70. These planets are still growing by gathering material from a surrounding disk. In the process, they have gravitationally carved out a large gap in the disk.
This is an artist's illustration of NGTS-4b, also known to astronomers as "The Forbidden Planet." It whips around its star every 1.3 days and still maintains a gaseous atmosphere in the Neptunian Desert, where no Neptune-sized planets are found.
An artist's illustration of HD 21749c, the first Earth-size planet found by TESS, as well as its sibling, HD 21749b, a warm mini-Neptune.